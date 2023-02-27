Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $1,018,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 126,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,413,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 917,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $162,960,000 after purchasing an additional 284,987 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $220.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $414.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

