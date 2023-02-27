Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1,004.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MNST opened at $101.75 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.