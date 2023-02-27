Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,180 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $14,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $44.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

