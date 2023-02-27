Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 7,451 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 6,274 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 883,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $85,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 11,588 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $100.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.