Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 6,892 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.31. The company had a trading volume of 71,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,575. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,143 shares of company stock worth $20,152,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

