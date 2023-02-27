Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 118 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $282.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.69 and its 200 day moving average is $296.99. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $625.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.18.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

