Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,850 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.4% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,973,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 353.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 215.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 116.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,949. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $287.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.18 and a 1-year high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

