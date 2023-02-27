Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $299.16 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $306.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.96.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

