Capital International Ltd. CA Has $9.96 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.93. 197,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,570. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

