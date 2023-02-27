Capital International Ltd. CA Has $9.84 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,235 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA owned 0.07% of AES worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 29.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

