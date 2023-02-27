Capital International Ltd. CA Has $12.91 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,265 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 0.9% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.09 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

