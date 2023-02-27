Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 2,076 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $432.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 265.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.86 and its 200-day moving average is $415.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

