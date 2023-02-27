Capital Growth Management LP Sells 300,000 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Capital Growth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 638,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Kimco Realty by 51.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 749.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 117,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.92 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 137.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

