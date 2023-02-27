Capital Growth Management LP Sells 125,000 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Capital Growth Management LP decreased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 0.22% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after buying an additional 67,222 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,735,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NXRT opened at $49.19 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -479.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

