Capital Growth Management LP Lowers Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Capital Growth Management LP cut its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare makes up about 2.3% of Capital Growth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Tenet Healthcare worth $17,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after buying an additional 1,625,431 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after buying an additional 1,378,162 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after buying an additional 1,063,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,146,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $28,690,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

NYSE:THC opened at $59.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.