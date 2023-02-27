Capital Growth Management LP Invests $5.29 Million in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 0.18% of Skyline Champion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 56.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 35,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 35.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,047,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,242,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.68. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $73.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $868,954.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $868,954.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,803 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.