Capital Growth Management LP Invests $24.07 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,073,000. Philip Morris International makes up about 3.2% of Capital Growth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.10.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,963. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $98.77 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

