Capital Growth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Capital Growth Management LP grew its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy makes up about 5.6% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 1.89% of CONSOL Energy worth $42,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 152.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 575.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 43.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 258,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78,392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth $10,814,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth $1,372,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 76,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,754. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.85. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Featured Stories

