Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $17,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.64.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.42. 4,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.09 and its 200 day moving average is $327.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

