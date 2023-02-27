Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Murphy USA worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Murphy USA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,030. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.