Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 5,680 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 0.4% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $51,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,601.71.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $13.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,553.77. The stock had a trading volume of 27,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,583. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,446.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,366.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

