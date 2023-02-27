Capital Counsel LLC NY Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 679,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 10.0% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $153,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

