Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 828,092 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 828,092 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.24. 2,940,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,931,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

