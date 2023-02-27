Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 65,916 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65,916 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,603,000 after acquiring an additional 246,537 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

FIS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.91. 107,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800,349. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

