Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 50,398 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lessened its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,398 shares during the period. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 48.24% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $39,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

ARB stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

