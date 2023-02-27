Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 37,981 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,981 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.06% of Fortinet worth $24,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BTIG Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 390,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,211. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.