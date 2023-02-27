Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 119,164 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 119,164 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 896,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,950,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

