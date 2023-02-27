Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 281,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,638,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Price Performance

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 525,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,510,836. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,034. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.