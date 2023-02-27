Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after acquiring an additional 371,366 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,986 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,700,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.08. The company had a trading volume of 76,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

