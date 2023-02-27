Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $21.84 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,227 shares of company stock worth $4,685,731. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $152.03. The stock had a trading volume of 57,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.27.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

