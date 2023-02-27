Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$107.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$107.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total value of C$175,307.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,851,721.73. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $512,734. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

CP stock opened at C$103.60 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$86.42 and a 52 week high of C$111.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4359522 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

