Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$69.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.5 %

CM traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$63.20. 1,068,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,729. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$53.58 and a 52-week high of C$82.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

