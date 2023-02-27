Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,971 shares during the period. Campbell Soup makes up about 2.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $293,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.1 %

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.19. 432,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.