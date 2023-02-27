Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 20,308 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,308 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after acquiring an additional 119,602 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after acquiring an additional 260,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.10. 3,931,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,483,764. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

