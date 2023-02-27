Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,565 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after purchasing an additional 699,309 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.72. 9,236,601 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

