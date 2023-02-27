Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $413,463.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.05. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

In other Calithera Biosciences news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.