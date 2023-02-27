California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect California Resources to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

California Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.10. California Resources has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after acquiring an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in California Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in California Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in California Resources by 292.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in California Resources by 32.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,945,000 after acquiring an additional 197,887 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

