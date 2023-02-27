Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,954 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $93,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $10.87 on Monday, hitting $436.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,506. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 265.99, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile



ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

