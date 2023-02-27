Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 233,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $115,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.29. 82,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,001. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average is $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.