Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 63,451 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,278,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,451 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $288,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 248,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.31. 36,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,339. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

