Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 229,465 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,272,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,465 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $190,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,811,000 after buying an additional 342,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.01. 83,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,098. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

