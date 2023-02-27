Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 227,530 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,943,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227,530 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.0% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.59% of Dominion Energy worth $341,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.23. 580,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,067. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

