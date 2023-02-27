Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,592,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.19% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $234,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 103,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,169. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

