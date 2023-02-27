Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,475,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,729,945 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $165,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $34.64. 5,661,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,970,793. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $277.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

