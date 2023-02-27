Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $200.94 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,290,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 394,450 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.12% of Oracle worth $200,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Shares of ORCL remained flat at $88.66 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 810,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,430. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

