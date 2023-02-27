Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 11,937.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,563,795 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.61% of Ameren worth $127,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at $742,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Ameren Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.35. 43,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,562. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.