Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,870,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,381,376 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.3% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.41% of AT&T worth $442,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE T traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,817,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.