Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 100,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.23% of Nutrien worth $101,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 148.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,503,000 after purchasing an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Nutrien by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $78.55. 193,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.