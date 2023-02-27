Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,689 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

