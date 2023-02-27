Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,297 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,295,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,783. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $60.49.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

